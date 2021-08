Good Friday morning, Cincinnati! Here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day:. The city of Cincinnati is working to force the owner of a former hotel in downtown Cincinnati to make the building safe. The city is in a legal battle over the former Garfield Suites, located at 2 Garfield Place. Cincinnati City Manager Paula Boggs Muething said having a building that large in the core of the city suddenly become vacant, and ownership that is unresponsive, is a problem. Tom Demeropolis has all the details here.