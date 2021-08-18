Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles City Council Approves Vaccination Mandate for City Workers

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 5 days ago

The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday approved an ordinance requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all city employees except for those who have medical or religious exemptions. “When we originally moved to require city employees to be vaccinated, we were one of the first cities in the country to do so. Now multiple states, including California, and other large cities across the country have all began to require their public servants be vaccinated,” said Council President Nury Martinez.” This is not radical, this is just common sense.”

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

