Martin will start at shortstop and bat ninth Wednesday at Tampa Bay. Though Martin is getting his 10th start in 13 games, he still appears to be behind Ramon Urias and Jorge Mateo for primary duties at either second base or shortstop. The ability of Mateo and Urias to play additional spots in the infield and/or outfield should at least continue to free up semi-regular work for Martin, so long as he hits well enough to warrant the playing time. Through his first 10 games with the big club this season, Martin is slashing .233/.294/.367 with one home run, four RBI and four runs.