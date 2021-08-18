Wellness Wednesday: Amid back-to-school preps, restock your medicine cabinet
(WFSB) – The new school year is right around the corner. As parents are organizing their child’s supplies, they’re reminded to restock the medicine cabinet. “Whether you're a jock family headed back to school, or an in-the-trenches family with young children, we spoke to doctors to give us their recommendations for a well-stocked medicine cabinet,” said Rachel Sylvester, senior editor at Real Simple Magazine.www.wfsb.com
Comments / 0