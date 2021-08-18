Riverdale season 5 episode 13 spoilers: Will Betty find a killer?
Following tonight’s big Hiram Lodge episode, Riverdale season 5 episode 13 could feel a little more normal — at least by this show’s standards. Archie, Betty, and some other main characters will be front and center, and it looks like this is going to be an emotional hour that dives into big stuff for Archie and Betty both. We’ll learn more about the former’s past, while the latter has a chance to uncover a big mystery courtesy of the Lonely Highway Killer. (Basically, she’s putting a lot of that training to good use!)cartermatt.com
