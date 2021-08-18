Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Riverdale season 5 episode 13 spoilers: Will Betty find a killer?

cartermatt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing tonight’s big Hiram Lodge episode, Riverdale season 5 episode 13 could feel a little more normal — at least by this show’s standards. Archie, Betty, and some other main characters will be front and center, and it looks like this is going to be an emotional hour that dives into big stuff for Archie and Betty both. We’ll learn more about the former’s past, while the latter has a chance to uncover a big mystery courtesy of the Lonely Highway Killer. (Basically, she’s putting a lot of that training to good use!)

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Cott
Person
Kj Apa
Person
Camila Mendes
Person
Madelaine Petsch
Person
Mark Consuelos
Person
Lili Reinhart
Person
Charles Melton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverdale#Episodes#The Lonely Highway Killer#Cw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Army
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 spoilers: Is a prison storyline coming?

As so many of you out there know, finding specific plot spoilers on Blue Bloods season 12 is not a particularly easy thing to do. Because of that, we’re happy to present some whenever we possibly can! That leads us, of course, to some of what we have to share today.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire season 10: SPOILER spotted on set in new images

With the fall season fast approaching, NBC is hard at work preparing Chicago Fire season 10 with the cast and crew having recently returned to begin work on the new season. As recently revealed by several members of the cast, filming is currently underway in Chicago with all of our favorite actors making their way back to the Windy City — well most of them, that is — to suit back up as Chicago’s heroic firefighters and paramedics.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Could a trailer hint at Mark Harmon rumors?

Here is where things get a bit tricky for the folks at CBS — despite all of the headlines surrounding Mark’s future, they have never confirmed anything. How do they go about promoting the season with this in mind?. Have you watched our video review yet for the NCIS season...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 spoilers: Peter Gallagher signs on for big role

We’ve got some of our first significant casting news for Grey’s Anatomy season 18, and this time around, it revolves around a familiar face. According to a report from Deadline former The OC, Law & Order: SVU, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist actor Peter Gallagher will recur as Dr. Alan Hamilton, a man who knew Meredith’s mother Ellis Grey (Kate Burton) in the past. He will meet Meredith Grey in the September 30 season 18 premiere.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Riverdale - Episode 5.14 - The Night Gallery - Press Release

MÄDCHEN AMICK DIRECTS THE EPISODE — Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) enlists the help of Archie (KJ Apa), Kevin (Casey Cott), Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) and Reggie (Charles Melton) after she learns there is palladium underneath her maple groves. Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) confront a trucker who may have been involved in Polly’s disappearance. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie each confront events from their past. Erinn Westbrook also stars. Mädchen Amick directed the episode written by James DeWille (#514). Original airdate 9/1/2021.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch's new movie filming halted

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch's new movie has been forced to halt production due to two crew members testing positive for COVID-19. According to Variety, none of the cast have been affected and in an attempt to ensure there are no further cases, filming – which is currently taking place in New Mexico – will pause for six days.
Posted by
Us Weekly

Casey Cott Says ‘Riverdale’ Costar KJ Apa Is ‘Excited’ to Become a Father

KJ Apa is close to becoming a father — and his Riverdale costar Casey Cott exclusively tells Us Weekly how the actor is feeling. “We’ve talked here and there [since Clara Berry’s pregnancy announcement],” Cott, 28, says while promoting his BP partnership. “He seems really excited. We’re really excited for him, and we love him. He’s an amazing guy.”
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Riverdale’ Boss Teases the Origins of Jughead’s ‘Toxic’ Voicemail to Betty, Toni as a Mom and More Musical Episodes

Spoiler Alert: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Strange Bedfellows,” the midseason return of “Riverdale” Season 5. After more than four months, the fifth season of “Riverdale” returned to The CW with a jam-packed hour titled “Strange Bedfellows.” In it, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) opted to leave town, Betty (Lili Reinhart) shared the infamous voicemail message from Jughead that fractured their relationship, and Archie (K.J. Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) agreed to pause their potential reconciliation.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

When is Season 6 of Riverdale Coming Out on Netflix?

The 2017 Teen Crime Drama “Riverdale” has been ranked with an IMDB rating of 6.8/10, achieving 86% of Rotten Tomatoes. The viewers utterly liked all the seasons, and this movie has received Teen Choice Award for Choice TV: Breakout Star. Roberto Aguirre Sarcasm develops the series. Riverdale’s streaming schedule on...
TV SeriesEW.com

Watch Riverdale stars crack up in season 4 gag reel

Riverdale isn't exactly a happy-go-lucky kind of place. Rather, in its first four seasons the wicked little town has been home to serial killers, cults, gangs, and of course, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). But that doesn't mean it's always a gloomy place. EW has an exclusive look at the Riverdale...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: The need for more McGee – Delilah stories

To date, most of the NCIS team has been incredibly tight-lipped in regards to season 19, and we more than understand why. With all of the questions surrounding Mark Harmon’s status, we don’t think anyone wants to say anything out of turn. Technically, no one at CBS or the show has even confirmed that he will only be appearing in a handful of episodes next season, though that does seem to be the case.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'Riverdale' Sneak Peek: Betty, Tabitha (and Jessica!) Team Up to Find Missing Jughead (Exclusive)

"I'm calling because you sold Jughead psychedelic mushrooms and now he's missing." And with that delightfully strange line, it must mean one thing: Riverdale is back!. After quite a long mid-season hiatus, the hit CW drama returns this Wednesday with a brand new episode featuring a highly anticipated, mystery-fueled team-up of Betty and Tabitha -- and only ET has your exclusive sneak peek at their budding friendship!
TV Seriesjustjaredjr.com

What Happens On Tonight's 'Riverdale' Season 5 Return? Find Out Here!

The hit CW series has it’s anticipated midseason premiere this evening (August 11), and if you’re wondering what is going down in the episode, we have you covered. In “Chapter Eighty-Seven: Strange Bedfellows,” in the aftermath of the prison break at Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) jail, Archie (KJ Apa) leads the charge to round up the remaining convicts on the loose. Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) reaches out for Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) help when she realizes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is missing. When Penelope (Nathalie Boltt) re-enters the fold, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) becomes suspicious of her true intentions.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Riverdale’ Boss Teases New Pairings & a Musical When Season 5 Returns (VIDEO)

Remember Riverdale? It used to be on TV, like a hundred years ago. OK, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but five months is a long time for a mid-season hiatus. Especially when they ended in the midst of so much action, including a prison break orchestrated by Hiram (Mark Consuelos), a high-school battle involving Archie (KJ Apa), a bunch of escaped convicts and a machete, the Alice Cooper-officiated marriage of terrible twosome Chic and Charles, and the disappearance of a drugged-out Jughead (Cole Sprouse). It was, as the kids say, a whole vibe.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Stargirl season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Say hello to ‘Richard Swift’

As you prepare for Stargirl season 2 episode 2 on The CW next week, you better prepare to see a new character in Richard Swift. With that in mind, we should turn over to the next question — who exactly is Richard Swift? Odds are, you’re more familiar with him by his other name: The Shade. He is one of the two major Big Bads this season alongside Eclipso, and he could make his presence felt in episode 2 in an unexpected way. We should also note, though, that this isn’t one of those shows that tend to hurry things along — premiere for this to be a slow burn, and the same goes for Cindy’s plan. Rest assured, though, that Courtney is going to find herself mired in trouble soon enough — after all, that is the way of the world with this show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy