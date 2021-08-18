Nvidia Q2 results top estimates with big gains in visualization revenue
Nvidia delivered strong second quarter financial results on Wednesday driven by gains in its gaming, datacenter and professional visualization units. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company reported Q2 net income of $2.3 billion, or 94 cents per share. Non-GAAP earnings were $1.04 per share on revenue of $6.51 billion, up 68% from a year earlier. Wall Street was expecting to see earnings of $1.02 per share with $6.33 billion in revenue.www.zdnet.com
Comments / 0