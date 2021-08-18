Cancel
Nvidia Q2 results top estimates with big gains in visualization revenue

By Natalie Gagliordi
ZDNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNvidia delivered strong second quarter financial results on Wednesday driven by gains in its gaming, datacenter and professional visualization units. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company reported Q2 net income of $2.3 billion, or 94 cents per share. Non-GAAP earnings were $1.04 per share on revenue of $6.51 billion, up 68% from a year earlier. Wall Street was expecting to see earnings of $1.02 per share with $6.33 billion in revenue.

