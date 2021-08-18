Nvidia Q2 results top estimates with big gains in visualization revenue

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Shopify posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.