Sgt. Bluff man pleads not guilty of sexually assaulting child

By Nick Hytrek, Sioux City Journal, Iowa
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Aug. 18—SIOUX CITY — A Sergeant Bluff man has pleaded not guilty of fondling a girl on several occasions at a Sergeant Bluff home. Benjamen Mixdorf, 35, entered his written plea of not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to two counts each of second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.

