Sgt. Bluff man pleads not guilty of sexually assaulting child

CHELSEA (CBS) — A teenager is being held without bail after she was arraigned on murder charges Monday. Ava Najafi is accused of fatally stabbing 19-year-old Cyndell Rodriguez. According to a prosecutor, the girls got into an argument on social media before Najafi showed up in person to fight Rodriguez. Najafi then allegedly stabbed the victim and got away by car. Someone shot at the car as it drove away but it doesn’t appear that anyone was injured in the shooting. They also said Rodriguez didn’t have a weapon on her at the time of the fight and Najafi tried to get rid of some of the clothes she was wearing at the time of the stabbing. Ava Najafi is being held without bail (WBZ-TV) A defense attorney for Najafi claimed that she has no prior record and there’s an element of self-defense to the incident because of the shooting. Najafi is scheduled to appear in court via Zoom on October 22.