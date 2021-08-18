Cancel
Northern California's Dixie fire races toward Susanville, forcing some residents to evacuate

 5 days ago

With the Dixie fire speeding closer to the Northern California town of Susanville, some residents are beginning to leave. Amid recent gusty winds, the Dixie fire — the largest single wildfire in California history — grew to 635,728 acres by Wednesday morning. After burning for more than a month, it remains only 33% contained. A red flag warning extends until 11 p.m. Pacific time for the east zone of the fire.

