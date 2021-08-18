Northern California's Dixie fire races toward Susanville, forcing some residents to evacuate

With the Dixie fire speeding closer to the Northern California town of Susanville, some residents are beginning to leave. Amid recent gusty winds, the Dixie fire — the largest single wildfire in California history — grew to 635,728 acres by Wednesday morning. After burning for more than a month, it remains only 33% contained. A red flag warning extends until 11 p.m. Pacific time for the east zone of the fire.