The eyes of the nation, and the world, remain focused on Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power last week. Within a matter of days, Ashraf Ghani, the country’s president for almost seven years, fled to the United Arab Emirates; the Western-backed Afghan government collapsed; Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, fell to the Taliban; and the United States sent more troops into the besieged nation to evacuate over 10,000 Americans and U.S. allies by Aug. 31—the date U.S. armed forces were scheduled to be fully withdrawn from Afghanistan.