Understand the Relay Function and Master Email Marketing
Although a number of people and organizations refer to email communication as a relic of the past, it remains one of the most common methods of communication. In 2019 alone, 293.6 billion emails were sent and received around the world each day. Despite the rise in popularity of social media and messenger apps, marketers swear by email for a number of reasons. At the top of the list is its return on investment: According to DMA research from 2019, the average return is $42 for every $1 spent on email marketing. As such, there have been a number of methods employed in email marketing through the years, including personalization, segmentation and automation. Non-technical marketers, however, may be missing out on a tool that helps considerably when it comes to email deliverability — the simple mail transfer protocol (SMTP) relay.www.mysanantonio.com
