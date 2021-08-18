Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney and California Congresswoman Jackie Speier Lead Letter to Sec. Austin Requesting Access to Medical Care at Walter Reed for Police Officers Injured on January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol

A viral Instagram post claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been executed. Pelosi has not been executed, as she has made recent public appearances. Pelosi is a frequent target of online misinformation. For instance, one Facebook post last week baselessly alleged she is the stepsister of Kathy Hochul, who is set to become the first female governor of New York on Aug. 24. Another recent post falsely alleged Pelosi is resigning from her position to join former President Donald Trump.