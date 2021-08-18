Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney and California Congresswoman Jackie Speier Lead Letter to Sec. Austin Requesting Access to Medical Care at Walter Reed for Police Officers Injured on January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol
August 18, 2021 - Washington, DC – On Monday, Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) and California Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA), and 20 cosigners sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III urging him to exercise his authority to grant access to medical care at Walter Reed for law...goldrushcam.com
Comments / 0