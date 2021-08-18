EXCLUSIVE: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro Details What Guests Can Expect from Disney Genie

Today, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products announced a new tool to make planning easier, more flexible, and more fun at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts: Disney Genie. D23 has all the details on Disney Genie, which will live within the Disneyland and My Disney Experience apps. We had the opportunity to get a deeper dive with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro, who provided D23 with even more of what fans need to know.