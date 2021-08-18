3 Tequila Brands Based in Orange County

New Otaca Tequila—OTACA is an acronym for “Once Tried, Always Craved … Agave”—is made from blue Weber agave piñas, hand-harvested on a boutique estate in Mexico’s Tequila lowlands. But its headquarters are in Aliso Viejo, near the Dana Point home of founders Anthony and Nicole Accetta. The husband-and-wife duo are also real-estate developers, and Nicole is an artist of note. The black-jacketed bottles and caps are rectangular. The Plata is Otaca’s blanco; a reposado, aged six months, and an añejo, aged two years, are coming. The brand is destined for 600 Southern California restaurants and spirits retailers this summer. otacatequila.com.