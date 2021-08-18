Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Amazon shoppers say these on-sale sheets rival those in five-star hotels — grab a queen-size set for $25

By Izabella Zaydenberg
AOL Corp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Call us Rumplestiltskin: We spend over 12,045 days of our life in bed — that's over 33 years! Plus, in the past year and a half, our beds have transformed to more than just beds: They're often our work stations, our dinner-and-a-movie hubs and the places we sometimes spend entire weekends in after particularly exhausting weeks. It only makes sense that the place where you spend the majority of your time at home in (yes, even more than your couch and kitchen) looks and feels the best it can.

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Luxury Hotel#Cgk#Pinterest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Amazon to pay you $10 if you’ll let the company scan your palm

Amazon has introduced a new incentive for customers who opt to pay by palm. The company will pay $10 in store credit to those who enrol in their Amazon One program – the move away from paying for goods with physical credit cards and using your hand instead.Amazon announced the initiative in 2019 after their New York offices served as a trial run; they implemented several vending machines that used biometric tech to buy snacks and drinks, according to sources.Last September, the new Amazon One payment initiative reached Seattle stores – and now the advanced tech has been rolled out to...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Amazon Will Pay Shoppers’ Product Claims Up to $1,000

Amazon.com Inc. on Tuesday said it would pay customers who suffer injuries or property damage from defective goods others sell on its U.S. platform, in a new policy that could reduce litigation. For years, consumers have sued the world’s largest online retailer, arguing it is liable when a merchant sells...
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Dumping Pricey Dysons for This Under-$200 Shark Vacuum That 'Makes Cleaning So Easy'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it should come as no surprise that top vacuum cleaners often cost an arm and a leg, you don't need to spend several hundreds of dollars to get a powerful device. In fact, right now you won't have to stray too far for a good deal: the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum Cleaner has been slashed to just $199 at Amazon — but not for much longer.
Shoppingseattlepi.com

Save Hundreds on Furniture at Inside Weather's Labor Day Sale

Forget Christmas Creep, we’re currently experiencing Labor Day Sale Creep, as American-made, direct-to-consumer furniture brand Inside Weather is currently throwing a sitewide sale for the holiday that’s three weeks away. Of course, since prices on their customizable armchairs, sofas, office furniture and more are up to 20% off, we’ll let it slide.
Utah StatePosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Thousands of Pocket Knives and Multi-Tools Are on Sale at BladeHQ

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. For nearly 20 years, BladeHQ has been selling pocket knives and multi-tools from hundreds of established brands. Based in Utah and Virginia, the small business prides itself on doing things differently. There’s no stuffy warehouse, no Orwellian oversight and certainly no interest in timing employees’ bathroom breaks. Instead, the cheerful staff of 90 simply do what they do best — put sharp and pointy things in your hand.
Posted by
Mashed

The Problem Costco Shoppers Have With These Banana Bites

Costco is a great place to purchase groceries and snacks in bulk, as its loyal shoppers already know. But while its high-quality products and low prices are what keep customers coming back, Costco may not hit it out of the park on every item, as some shoppers made clear on an Instagram post made by @costco_doesitagain. The popular Instagram account posted a photo of a 1-pound package of Costco's new Sugar Bowl Bakery Banana Bites, which are on sale for just $8.49 per container.
LifestyleApartment Therapy

70 People Sent Me Stain Removing Tips. More Than a Third of Them Praised This Familiar Kitchen Staple

Growing up, a common joke in my house was that, almost immediately after my mom got a new shirt or dress, she would get a stain on it. Usually, that stain was something like mustard or grease, aka the types of hard-to-remove stains that can ruin a garment for good. As I got older and did more and more of my own laundry, though, I started to hear rumors that these types of stains could be removed as long as you approached them the right way.
ShoppingReal Simple

Amazon's Best-Selling Bed Sheets Are on Sale Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's no better feeling than slipping into your bed and having soft and silky sheets touch your skin, but bedding isn't universal and everyone has different preferences. But most people desire sheets that are comfortable, cool, and within their budget. And let's face it, bedding can get pricey. Thankfully, Amazon's best-selling bed sheets are currently on sale at a 15 percent discount, meaning you can get the California Design Den Four-Piece Bed Sheet Set for under $60 right now.
ShoppingReal Simple

These Kitchen Towels Are a 'Kitchen Essential,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and They're $1 Apiece

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Every kitchen needs a good kitchen towel. Not only does a solid hand towel quickly clean up messes that might be made while cooking, but it also cuts down on paper towel waste. (Just think about how many times you end up wiping your hands with multiple paper towels when you're in the kitchen). If you don't have a kitchen towel that does it all—wipes messes away, is always near to act as a pan holder, and sits pretty in the kitchen—give this one a try. It's lint-free and comes in a set of 15. Yes, you get 15 kitchen hand towels.
ElectronicsReal Simple

Amazon Shoppers Call This 'The Best Fan Ever' — and It's on Sale for $50 Right Now

We're halfway through the summer, which means your electricity bills are probably higher than ever from running your air conditioner nonstop. If you're looking for ways to stay cool at home while saving some money, you may want to switch to a cooling tower fan, as they typically use much less energy than an AC unit. Luckily, you don't have to look far to find a great option, as Amazon shoppers say the Honeywell Quietset Tower Fan cools their homes down incredibly quickly.
ShoppingFood & Wine

Amazon Shoppers Say 'Nothing Sticks' to This Skillet—and It's 54% Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Oftentimes, when you buy a lone skillet, none of the lids you already own will fit securely over it. If you've been holding off on getting a new nonstick skillet because of this predicament, you probably haven't seen the Michelangelo 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet, which comes with its own lid.
Home & GardenFood & Wine

These Inside-the-Drawer Organizers Are the Secret to Doubling Your Counter Space

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As a cook, there's nothing more inviting than walking into an organized kitchen with clutter-free countertops. Kitchen organization is the key to easy, streamlined meal prep, and it can make your home a safer place to cook.
ShoppingPosted by
The Kitchn

Amazon Reviewers Swear This Manual Coffee Grinder Will “Change the Way You Make Coffee” — and It Has Over 12,000 5-Star Ratings

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Does your morning officially start after you’ve had your cup of coffee? If so, consider this your invitation to join the club. A good cup of joe is one of my morning staples, and I love the daily routine of preparing myself a piping hot mug. If you’re into using fresh grounds — or are just looking to shake up your coffee-brewing repertoire — then look no further than the JavaPresse Manual Coffee Grinder. This Amazon bestseller has over 12,000 5-star ratings, and the brand is so confident you’ll love it that they offer 100 percent of your money back if you’re not a fan. Plus, it rings up at just $39.99, which is cheaper than a lot of other grinders on the market, both manual and electric.
LifestylePosted by
People

This TikTok-Famous Shower Soap Dispenser with 10,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings Is on Sale for Just $20

You can thank TikTok for surfacing all kinds of now-viral sensations, like creamy lemonade, butt-lifting leggings, and this clever find. Both TikTok users and Amazon shoppers love this wall-mounted soap, shampoo, and conditioner dispenser with 10,000 five-star ratings. Owners love its sleek look and functionality, helping them to save space and reduce waste. And right now, the "super convenient" and "very useful" organizer is on sale for $20.
ElectronicsAOL Corp

This dishwasher magnet is your secret weapon for staying tidy — and it's on sale for $7 at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sometimes it's the little things that add or detract to your household harmony; the myriad little tasks and annoyances that come with living with others. Like having to constantly remind your family members to remember to load or unload the dishwasher. It's easy to forget sometimes that this appliance was designed to make your life easier! Well, here's one simple but kind of genius way to make that peeve a thing of the past. KitchenTour’s magnet (which is selling ultrafast on Amazon right now) does all the remembering for you. Just stick the magnet on your washer and swipe to indicate whether the contents inside are dirty or clean. That bright red “dirty” sign is certainly one way to guilt children into pitching in with the dishes!

Comments / 0

Community Policy