Ah, the Olympics. Normally, I am not a sports fan, but there is something about the Olympics that seems to appeal to everyone. Besides the pure competition, there is the pride in our hometown heroes like Suni Lee, Grace McCallum, Regan Smith and Gable Stevenson; the joyous faces of their parents; the stories of sacrifice and success; the sportsmanship of the two men who helped each other finish after falling in the 800-meter race; the high jumpers who were willing to share a gold medal; the tiny underdog countries winning their first medals ever.