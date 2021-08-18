Fresh Takes: Browns Training Camp Observations - Day 15

Kevin Stefanski knows he can't manage the workload of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt by himself. Both backs are among the best in the NFL and can handle 20 or more carries per game. Both are capable of breaking off big runs at any moment, getting back in the huddle and doing it again. They've formed one of the best running back rooms in the NFL, but there's a methodical approach by the Browns in how they use them, and Stefanski knows he can't formulate the strategy alone every week.