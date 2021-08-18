Fresh Takes: Browns Training Camp Observations - Day 15
The Browns waved goodbye to their devout fans Wednesday, but it's only temporary. Cleveland held its final open practice of 2021 training camp, and the team was sent off with a wam round of applause from another big crowd at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. QB Baker Mayfield, WR Odell Beckham Jr. and a cast of many more walked over to the stands and gave their thanks for all the support they've received over the course of the past few weeks.www.clevelandbrowns.com
