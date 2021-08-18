Cancel
Thomasville, GA

Thomas Co. fire ruled arson

By Krista Monk
WALB 10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A July fire on Millpond Road in Millpond Plantation in Thomas County has been ruled as arson, according to a release from Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. King reported Wednesday that the July 26 fire, which was set around 1:30 a.m., was set...

