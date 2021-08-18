Cancel
MLB

Fernando Tatis Jr. Is Back and Leading the NL in Home Runs

watchstadium.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s now an outfielder for the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. still has the offense after an IL stint. Steve Phillips tells us how he can win the MVP.

watchstadium.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
MLBThe Big Lead

Fernando Tatis Jr. Is Doing Things That Have Never Been Done

Fernando Tatis Jr. jumped from the 10-day injured list into a new arena Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks and wasted no time making his one-of-a-kind presence known. Playing right field for the first time in his career, the San Diego Padres star went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in an 8-2 victory.
MLBtheScore

MLB MVP Rankings: Harper chasing down Tatis in NL

Welcome to the fourth edition of theScore's 2021 Most Valuable Player rankings, where we pick the top players from each league. Olson's career season has resulted in his first All-Star berth and another competitive campaign for the red-hot Athletics. The 27-year-old sits in the top five for homers, RBIs, OPS, and slugging percentage among qualified hitters in the Junior Circuit. Olson, who's a two-time Gold Glover, is also playing his usual stellar defense at first base.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Fernando Tatis Jr. Is Preparing To Play A New Position

Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently on the injured list for the San Diego Padres, but the All-Star slugger is nearing a return to the diamond. Whenever he does return to action, Tatis might be playing a new position. According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Tatis has been...
MLBSports Illustrated

Verducci: Fernando Tatis Jr. May Be Moving to the Outfield

Fernando Tatis Jr. has struggled with injuries to his shoulder this season and as a mitigating measure - he could be on his way to the outfield for the Padres. In today's Insider, Sports Illustrated senior writer Tom Verducci shares the long and short term implications of Tatis Jr.'s possible move to the outfield.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Fernando Tatis Jr. ready to play outfield for Padres if asked

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s injury issues appear to be enough to prompt the San Diego Padres to consider a temporary position change. Tatis sounds willing to embrace it, too. The Padres have had Tatis working in the outfield as he works his way back from a shoulder issue, not his usual shortstop. On Wednesday, Tatis said he would “probably” play shortstop when he returns, but signaled his willingness to test himself in the outfield if that’s what the team wants him to do.
MLBCBS Sports

Fernando Tatis Jr. preparing to play outfield as Padres hope to avoid season-ending shoulder surgery

Fernando Tatis Jr. seems likely to have a new position when he returns to the San Diego Padres lineup over the coming days. Tatis, currently on the injured list after once again dislocating his shoulder, has begun shagging fly balls in the outfield in preparation for a move off shortstop, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin. The Padres are hopeful that relocating Tatis to the outfield will help him avoid another shoulder-related injury for the remainder of the season.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. poised for move from shortstop to outfield

The last thing Fernando Tatis Jr. did Monday was jump to catch a ball at the railing atop the wall in the right field corner and bring it back in his glove. “When it is decided, he’s going to be good out there,” San Diego outfield coach Wayne Kirby said. “He’ll be at the top of the food chain.”
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., in top form in first game in RF

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. returned from a dislocated left shoulder on Sunday and looked in top form as he belted two solo homers as part of a 4-for-5 day against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tatis was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's 8-2 victory over...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Fernando Tatis Jr. homers twice in return for Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. delivered four hits, including a pair of solo home runs, in his return from a 13-game absence because of a left shoulder injury, leading the San Diego Padres to an 8-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix. Tatis also doubled, singled, drove in...
MLBArkansas Online

Tatis returns to Padres in OF, hits two home runs

PHOENIX -- Fernando Tatis Jr. took a few practice swings and stepped into the batter's box with his usual swagger. He had one thought running through his head as he returned to San Diego's lineup. "Make them remember why they missed you," he said grinning. The 22-year-old All-Star certainly accomplished...
MLBdallassun.com

Padres activate Fernando Tatis Jr., to start in right field

The San Diego Padres activated shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. off the 10-day injured list and started him in right field in Sunday's series finale against the host Arizona Diamondbacks. Tatis, 22, has dislocated his left shoulder four times this season, and the Padres are trying to get him through the...
MLBfangraphs.com

Attempting to Predict Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Outfield Defense

Fernando Tatis Jr. is now an outfielder for the San Diego Padres. Despite his recent stint on the injured list — his third of the season, and his second related to his shoulder — he might end up collecting the NL MVP provided he can stay productive and healthy, all while moving away from the only position he’s played in professional baseball. In his return to action on Sunday, he raised his wRC+ to 172 and got his first playing time in right field. There wasn’t much to be gleaned from the four balls hit his way, however, leaving us to wonder how well he’ll handle the position going forward. Mike Petriello at MLB.com has covered the unprecedented nature of this move, but I want to take a look at what we can actually expect from Tatis defensively. I’m not the first to consider the question. Last week, Michael Ajeto highlighted Tatis’ defensive ability in an article for Baseball Prospectus and delved into the analytical precedent for shortstops who have recently made the conversion to the outfield. Today, I’ll look at what we might predict about Tatis’ outfield defense given some of the other data we have about his speed.

