Congress & Courts

Court Condemns Brother Of Opposition Leader Navalny

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) – A Russian court has sentenced a brother of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny to a suspended sentence for calling street protests in violation of coronavirus restrictions. The Preobrazhensky District Court, Moscow, found Oleg Navalny guilty of incitement to violate sanitary regulations and gave him a suspended prison...

Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Europe
Germany
Washington, DC

What the Taliban's restoration means for Moscow

The Russian government has publicly welcomed the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan as a defeat for the United States. But behind the scenes, it is planning to prevent the spread of Talibanism to Central Asia and to Russia itself. And one major way to deflect that threat is to aim it against Western interests in the wider Middle East and globally.
Politics

Russia Flies Nationals Out of Afghanistan on Putin's Orders

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Four Russian military planes evacuated Russian and other nationals from Kabul on Wednesday on the orders of President Vladimir Putin, as Moscow held military exercises involving its tank forces in neighbouring Tajikistan. The flights mark a shift in Russia's stance on Afghanistan. Its ambassador to Kabul had previously...
TV & Videos

Inside Putin’s Battle With ‘Russia’s CNN’

MOSCOW—The newsroom at Dozhd, or TV Rain in English, was buzzing on Monday, three days after the Kremlin had designated the outlet—the only independent TV channel in the country—as a “foreign agent,” casting its future into doubt. Instead of throwing in the towel, the channel’s 170 employees have been determined...
Politics

In prison, Navalny predicts Putin's regime is doomed

MOSCOW – Russia's most famous prisoner, the opposition leader Alexei Navalny, spends much of his time tidying his cellblock, reading letters and visiting the mess for meals, with porridge often on the menu. But perhaps the most maddening thing, he suggested, is being forced to watch Russian state TV and...
Europe
AFP

Russia critic Navalny gives first interview from jail

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has given his first interview from prison, comparing it to a Chinese labor camp and saying he is forced to watch eight hours of state television a day.  "You need to imagine something like a Chinese labor camp, where everybody marches in a line and where video cameras are hung everywhere.
Foreign Policy

Kremlin says to study Taliban’s actions before deciding on recognition

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has yet to determine its position towards the Taliban, and will see how they act toward the Afghan population and Russian diplomats, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson said on Thursday. Moscow is interested in peace and stability in Afghanistan and will likely continue contacts with Washington on...
Politics

Russia Accuses Ukrainian Of Espionage

Russian authorities have detained a Ukrainian citizen on suspicion of espionage in the city of Tula, some 200 kilometers south of Moscow. The Federal Security Service (FSB) said on August 23 that the man, whose identity was not revealed, is suspected of collecting classified data related to Russia's latest firearms technologies for Ukraine's secret services.
Cell Phones

Russia demands Apple, Google ban Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s app

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has demanded that Apple and Alphabet’s Google ban Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s app from their stores, Interfax news agency reported on Friday. Navalny began actively promoting the app after the authorities last month blocked access to his main website and 49 other associated sites and called...
Politics

Russian court restricts Navalny spokesperson’s freedoms – Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court on Monday imposed 18 months of restrictions on the freedom of movement of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh, after finding her guilty of breaching COVID-19 safety rules, Interfax news agency reported. Russia has cracked down on the opposition ahead of next...
Military

Is Russia Planning To Go To War? Putin Green Lights Production Of New Nuclear Submarines

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced new orders on Monday for more nuclear submarines to join a new, more modern Russian fleet. Speaking on a video call, Putin greenlighted the production of new sophisticated weapon systems for the Russian Navy, including two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles, two diesel-powered submarines and a pair of corvettes. The ships would be stationed at shipyards in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a Siberian port city in Far East Russia.
Politics

West demands that Russia return Crimea to Ukraine

Seven years later, Ukraine reopens, with the support of a large part of the international community and NATO, one of the harshest chapters in its recent history: the Russian annexation of the Crimean peninsula in February 2014. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, warned this Monday before the delegations of the 46 states and organizations that have signed together with Kiev the creation of the Crimean Platform: “It was a guarantee of stability for the region, now it has become a powder keg. From a tourist center to a military bridgehead for the expansion of the influence of the Russian Federation ”. “We are aware that our country will never be able to recover Crimea on its own, we need international support at a new level,” acknowledged the president, who has trusted that the synergy of all “should force Russia to sit at the table of talks”.
Protests

Belarusian lawyers disbarred for defending anti-government protesters

MINSK, Belarus: Belarus has disbarred 23 lawyers in the past year who represented dissidents, according to the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH). Others have been pressured to leave the country. Belarusian lawyer Mikhail Kirilyuk, 38, who has defended anti-government protesters and publicly criticized President Alexander Lukashenko, said he received...

