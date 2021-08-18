Cancel
Report: Max Kellerman could leave ESPN’s ‘First Take’

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
Major changes could be coming to ESPN’s “First Take” with one of its co-hosts set for a potential departure. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, co-host Max Kellerman is strongly considering leaving “First Take” after five years to focus more on his ESPN Radio duties and other TV appearances. Kellerman hosts the “Max Kellerman Show” on ESPN Radio, as well as a boxing show on ESPN2.

