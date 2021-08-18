PH high and middle schools now virtual due to COVID-19

HOGP

PENDLETON — Starting Thursday, Pendleton Heights' high school and middle school will go all-virtual because of a spike in the number of students testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials hope to bring students back to in-person instruction Aug. 30, said South Madison Community Schools Superintendent Mark Hall. He said the district would have gone virtual Monday because of the spread of COVID-19 in Madison County, but officials decided to go ahead and make the temporary change earlier.

“We’ve got a large number of students under quarantine because of positive cases last week.”

Hall said 25 students have tested positive at the high school and nine at the middle school during the past week. District policy dictates that buildings go virtual once positivity rates reach 1%.