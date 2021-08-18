Oklahoma man dies, another man critically injured in head-on vehicle crash in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Stroud, Okla., man died in a head-on vehicle crash that also caused an Enid man to be critically injured on Monday. Kim L. Flatt, 32, of Stroud was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Oklahoma Highway 74, less than a mile north of Oklahoma Highway 33 and about two miles south of Crescent, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.