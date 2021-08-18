Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Cuts to Southern Brooklyn D Train Service This Fall as MTA Fortifies Coney Train Yard

By Billy Richling
bklyner.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom September 18th through January 3rd, there will be no train service between the two stops, allowing the MTA to install new flood walls, flood gates, drainage and pump stations at the Coney Island Yard complex. b.

bklyner.com

Comments / 0

 

