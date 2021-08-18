Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Flood Advisory issued for Coke by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Coke The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Coke County in west central Texas Northwestern Runnels County in west central Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 156 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, where between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Winters, Blackwell, Maverick, Bronte, Fort Chadbourne, Wingate, Tennyson, Wilmeth, Oak Creek Reservoir, Drasco and The Intersection Of Highway 208 And Ranch Road 2662.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Nws#Eastern Coke County#Doppler
Related
Posted by
Reuters

G7 to meet on Afghan deadline, evacuation put on 'war footing'

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is set to come under pressure at a G7 meeting on Tuesday to seek more time to evacuate thousands of people hoping to flee from Afghanistan as fears grow that time for the massive operation is running out. Widespread chaos punctuated...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail

The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced to more than five months in jail on Monday for burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington and bringing two high-capacity firearm magazines into the nation’s capital days shortly before the Jan. 6 riot.
Posted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.
Posted by
The Hill

At least 3 babies born during Afghanistan evacuation operations

At least three babies have been born during the evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, according to the command overseeing the U.S. military airlift out of Kabul. One such birth was previously reported aboard a U.S. evacuation flight from from Doha, Qatar, that landed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Saturday.
Posted by
The Associated Press

School mask, vaccine mandates supported in US: AP-NORC poll

BOSTON (AP) — As COVID-19 cases surge around the country, a majority of Americans say they support mask mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools, according to a new poll, but their views are sharply divided along political lines. About 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should...

Comments / 0

Community Policy