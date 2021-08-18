Facebook Reportedly Deleting Racist, Fatphobic Comments Aimed at Lizzo

Cardi B is defending Lizzo against the hateful trolls. "People who have something mean to say about you, and for the most part it doesn't hurt my feelings, I don't care," Lizzo said. "I just think when I'm working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower." However, the singer then went on to add she wanted to say something as she was sick of "y'all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls," before noting that "when we don't fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred onto us."