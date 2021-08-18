Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Pentagon chief suggests U.S. has to rely on Taliban to ensure safe passage of evacuees

By Tim O'Donnell
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters Wednesday that the United States does not currently "have the capability to go out and collect large numbers of people" amid the evacuation rush in Kabul. "The forces that we have are focused on security of the" Hamid Karzai International Airport, where evacuation flights are departing, he added. "We have to make sure that we can not only secure the airfield, but defend it, as well."

theweek.com

Comments / 2

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Pentagon#U S Embassy#Defense#Americans#Afghans#Cbs News#Joint Chiefs Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

U.S. adds planes to Afghan airlift as Taliban warns of "consequences" if withdrawal deadline is missed

An Afghan security guard was killed in a shootout on Monday just outside Kabul's international airport as hectic scenes continued with thousands of people clambering for a way out of the country. The Biden administration was ramping up its frantic evacuation efforts, with the U.S. military sending 20 more planes into Kabul to help fly people out of the country.
MilitaryIndependent Record

Biden needs to confront Pentagon

Having just completed 20 years with the U.S. Army, I have personally overseen the dishonorable discharges of five soldiers. These discharges ranged from bar fights to gross incompetence of equipment accountability. My last investigation was of a soldier who carelessly ran over and destroyed his weapon. The cost to the U.S. government was $1,500 for which the soldier was punished and forced to pay for.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Inside the Afghanistan debacle: Biden abandoned Trump’s pullout plan

The desperate pleas crossing cyberspace from Afghanistan to the U.S. symbolize America’s surrender to a feudal terrorist army, qualifying the retreat as the nation’s most embarrassing. President Biden’s decision to bypass his military advisers and order a complete withdrawal has left tens of thousands of Americans and friendly Afghans trapped...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

As Afghanistan FELL, US MILITARY AND CIA Fiddled on DIVERSITY

“I want to understand white rage, and I’m white,” Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, whined at a congressional hearing. He might have done better to understand Muslim rage. A week after his testimony, the Taliban had not only doubled their number of districts, but...
PoliticsCNBC

Pentagon orders U.S. airlines to help fly Afghanistan evacuees

The Pentagon activated a little-used program to compel airlines to provide aircraft to help fly Afghanistan evacuees. The order is for 18 aircraft: three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines. The commercial planes would not...
U.S. Politicseverythinglubbock.com

Nikki Haley faults Biden for “embarrassing failure” in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blamed President Biden for the chaos in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of the country, calling it an “embarrassing failure” of the U.S. government. “They’re not negotiating with the Taliban, they’ve completely surrendered to the Taliban. They...

Comments / 2

Community Policy