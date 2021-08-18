Kushner Ally Ken Kurson Hit With Cyberstalking Charges After Trump Pardon

Former New York Observer editor, Jared Kushner ally, and notably creepy media figure Ken Kurson has been charged with cyberstalking in New York State after he was pardoned by former president Donald Trump for a very similar set of offenses. According to a charging document, Kurson, 52, is charged with eavesdropping and computer trespass, both felonies, for installing spyware on his then-wife’s computer and accessing her email and Facebook accounts. His wife also told police in 2015 that Kurson created an email account in the name of a second person whom his wife had befriended while working at a summer camp.