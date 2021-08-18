Cancel
NFL

Joseph Ossai, several other Bengals ruled out vs. Washington

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
We already knew the Cincinnati Bengals wouldn’t have Joe Burrow on the field for Friday’s preseason game against the Washington Footabll Team.

Joseph Ossai is one of the other major names who will join Burrow on Friday’s inactive list. The Bengals say they still don’t know the extent of the breakout rookie’s wrist injury, though a report has seemed to offer good news.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor also said Eli Apple, Ricardo Allen, Donnie Lewis, and Khalid Kareem won’t suit up against Washington.

Elsewhere on the offensive side, running back Trayveon Williams won’t be able to give it a go. It’s a disappointing setback for Williams as he’s sidelined while rookie Chris Evans breaks out at running back.

Given how Ossai flashed, his absence Friday isn’t anything to be overly concerned about, provided he’s healthy by Week 1.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
