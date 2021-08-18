Daniel Craig Calls Inheritance ‘Distasteful,’ Plans to Donate or Spend Money Instead
Bad news (...if you’re Daniel Craig’s kids, indifferent news for the rest of us) the man whose final turn as James Bond is set to come out, eventually, does not intend to leave an inheritance to his children. Instead, he finds the exercise of passing one’s money to the next in the family line to be “distasteful.” The still-technically-current-007 said as much in an interview with the UK’s Candis Magazine.www.complex.com
