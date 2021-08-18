Daniel Craig Calls Inheritance ‘Distasteful,’ Plans to Donate or Spend Money Instead

If one is going by the words of Martin Campbell it might be a little while until we get to see another chapter of James Bond appear on the big screen. If anyone is wondering why they might have had their eyes and ears covered for the last year or so since the pandemic hit and everything started getting delayed. No Time to Die wasn’t spared any more than any other movie, as it’s been delayed time and again and at this point is still being waited on as Daniel Craig has already announced that he’ll be moving on after this movie. That means that another James Bond needs to be found and broken in to make the next movie possible, and it still doesn’t sound as though that has happened yet. There are several picks that many people feel would be a great fit for the super spy, but as of yet, it sounds as though nothing has really stuck firmly enough to make it work. Some want Bond to be a person of color, others want a female Bond, but very few are of the mind that there might be an option APART from another Bond. Campbell had this to say per We Got This Covered: