The Cadillac Three have canceled the remainder of their concerts for August after lap-steel player Kelby Ray tested positive for Covid-19. The Nashville trio known for their blend of Southern rock, hard rock and country funk announced the cancellations, Ray’s diagnosis, and a new proof-of-vaccination policy for a pair of Ryman Auditorium homecoming concerts in a lengthy Instagram post. “When we returned to touring this summer, we were all vaccinated and hopeful that things were looking up for the fall and beyond. However, as Covid cases have gotten worse again, we have been increasingly worried about the uncertainty of what we...