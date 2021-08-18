Japanese Breakfast – “Romulus” (Sufjan Stevens Cover)

Phoebe Bridgers has unveiled three new remixes of her GRAMMY-nominated track, “Kyoto.”. Glitch Gum, Bartees Strange and The Marias joined the artist for the “Kyoto” renditions, each of them handpicked by Bridgers herself. “All I know is one day, when I was in between Zoom classes last Fall, I thought, ‘Man, what if Phoebe Bridgers did hyperpop?’ That idea turned into a 30-second snippet of ‘Kyoto’, which turned into a full song, which turned into working with Phoebe and her team to make this little quarantine project come full circle in ways I could never even fathom,” Glitch Gum said of his remix. “It was so fun deconstructing the musical realms of both Phoebe and I and combining them into something that filled the hyperpop-indie-crossover-shaped hole in my brain. I am just really happy with how it turned out and forever thankful for Phoebe, her friends, and their continuous support.”