Alabama resident Dewayne Guyton shared his own horror story with me. Now, I’m sharing it with you. Do not read this in bed. “ Last night I was getting ready for bed and I saw it. I was at the corner of the bed with enough room that I brushed the corner of my bed. I had been standing there for a hot minute. I look and see a spider, the size of a house cat, on the corner of the bed. It looked like it had been powerlifting a Volkswagen. I called my wife over to my side of the bed to show her this demon spawn. I’m yelling ‘KILL IT! KILL IT! KILL IT AND ITS WHOLE FAMILY’!