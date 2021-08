More Content, Viewers, Viewing Time and Ad Impressions Lift Wurl Revenue to 3x That for the Same Period Last Year. With the wave of Connected TV (CTV) and Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) channels and platforms growing larger every quarter, Wurl, the world leader in powering streaming TV, is reporting a 38% increase in revenue in Q2 ’21 over Q1 ’21. All key areas driving its business – content, viewers, viewing time and ad impressions – rose significantly, enabling Wurl revenue to grow threefold over Q2 ’20.