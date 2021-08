Attorney General Eric Schmitt has challenged a proposed rule change from the federal government he said would exceed its authority and jeopardize manufacturers. The proposed rule from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) would update the definition of a receiver, the part of a firearm that contains its firing mechanism. The current definition applies to single-framed firearms including shotguns and revolvers that were more prevalent at the time of its establishment nearly 50 years ago, while the new rule would extend ATF’s authority to cover receivers used in semi-automatic weapons.