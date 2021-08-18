Cancel
How Teven Jenkins' back surgery affects the Bears offensive line

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
After weeks of speculation about the severity of Teven Jenkins’ back injury, the Bears finally announced the second-round rookie tackle would be undergoing back surgery.

It wasn’t the news the Bears or their fans wanted. But it also wasn’t entirely surprising given he’d missed 15 consecutive practices at training camp and how Chicago signed perennial left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year deal on Monday.

While head coach Matt Nagy believes Jenkins might return at some point this season, it’s likely that Jenkins is done for the year. So how does his absence affect the Bears offensive line in 2021?

It only took a couple days after Jenkins was drafted for the Bears to part ways with left tackle Charles Leno, which set Jenkins up to fill an important role on the offensive line. With Jenkins sidelined, Chicago turned to the free-agent market with Peters. After all, Elijah Wilkinson, who had been filling in at left tackle, doesn’t have a ton of experience at that position. Now, the Bears put an experienced veteran in that spot with the hope Peters still has some left in the tank.

While the interior of the line appears set with Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher and James Daniels, the concern remains the tackle position.

You also have to wonder if perhaps the concerns on the offensive line are part of the reason Nagy is hesitant to put Justin Fields in as the starting quarterback. Although, you could argue Fields’ mobility could take pressure off the offensive line.

Chicago is currently without its two projected starting tackles: Jenkins and Germain Ifedi, who remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The expectation is that Peters will start at left tackle with Ifedi at right tackle.

But Peters is 39 and has injury concerns of his own, which means depth at tackle is a concern.The Bears are still without fifth-round rookie tackle Larry Borom, who has remained in concussion protocol since Aug. 6. But the hope is he’ll be ready to go for the regular season should Chicago need him.

Right now, it’ll be Borom, Wilkinson and Lachavious Simmons likely serving as depth at tackle.

While there was a bit of confidence in the offensive line heading into training camp, things have taken an unfortunate turn.

