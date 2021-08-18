Socialist Magazine Current Affairs Fires Most of Staff for Trying to Start Worker Co-Op

Former staffers of socialist magazine Current Affairs said Wednesday that editor in chief Nathan J. Robinson fired them for trying to start a workers’ co-op. “We, the former full and part-time staff, write to you with deep sadness and disappointment about the recent events that have occurred at Current Affairs,” said the letter signed by five staffers and posted to Twitter. “On August 8th, editor-in-chief Nathan J. Robinson (author of Why You Should Be a Socialist) unilaterally fired most of the workforce to avoid an organizational restructuring that would limit his personal power. Yes, we were fired by the editor-in-chief of a socialist magazine for trying to start a worker co-op.”