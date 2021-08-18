Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

New Details Released Regarding Disney Genie – Coming this Fall

By Deni Sunderly
wdwinfo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew information regarding Disney Genie has just been announced, and, ready or not, it's coming to both Walt Disney World and Disneyland this fall. Disney Genie will be available for Disney guests to access via the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps, and will utilize new technology to help craft park touring itineraries for guests. It will also usher in the end of the FastPass (Walt Disney World) and MaxPass (Disneyland) systems.

www.wdwinfo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Springs#Get Itinerary Updates#Walt Disney World Resort#Millennium Falcon#Disney Photopass#Fastpass#Fastpass#Disney Maxpass#Disability Access Service#Das#Disneyworld Com#Disneyland Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
Related
Travelfox5ny.com

PHOTOS: Kids swim in flooded streets at Disney's Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. - A rainy day at a theme park can sometimes ruin the fun for some guests, but not when you're a kid at Disney's Magic Kingdom!. Cassie Claire Chase shared photos and video with FOX 35 News of the flooded streets at the theme park on Thursday after a storm rolled through. Instead of huddling under whatever covering they could find, kids took advantage of the new ‘water park.’
Apparelallears.net

PHOTOS: The Newest Disney World Jewelry is Based on an Iconic Ride!

The Haunted Mansion in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is a classic Disney ride full of fun and 999 happy haunts!. Today, we spotted a new merch collection that celebrates this beloved Disney ride!. If you stop by Bayview Gifts in Disney’s Contemporary Resort, you’ll find a new collaboration from the...
Travelwdwinfo.com

Face Masks No Longer Required for Outdoor Queues & Attractions Beginning 8/19

Beginning Thursday, August 19, fully vaccinated Walt Disney World guests will no longer be required to wear facial coverings in outdoor attraction queues, in outdoor theaters, or on attractions whose ride paths remain outside. From what we understand, if a portion of an outdoor attraction enters an indoor location, facial...
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Fans Are THRILLED About Big Change to Contemporary Resort

Yesterday, August 20, 2021, Walt Disney World Resort confirmed what will replace The Wave restaurant at Disney’s Contemporary Resort — a brand new steakhouse concept known as Steakhouse 71!. Disney Parks Blog described Disney World’s newest dining establishment as:. We’re cooking up new experiences at Disney’s Contemporary Resort for “The...
Lifestyleallears.net

There’s a FREE Event Coming to Disneyland and Disney World For Kids!

Most Disney-goers spend a lot of time planning which parks they’ll visit each day during their trip, but there are also a lot of special events that take place outside of the parks worth exploring!. Recently, guests have been able to try limited-time eats at Disney Springs during Flavors of...
California Stateallears.net

Why Disney California Adventure Failed

Disneyland Resort is comprised of two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Disneyland Park, of course, is the original Disney theme park, which opened in 1955. It would take over 45 years before the resort opened its second park, California Adventure. The road to get to...
Travel/Film

Disney Parks Introduces Genie, a New Service Replacing FastPass – And Asking For More of Your Money

Fans of the Disney theme parks are no doubt riveted by some very big news emanating out of Burbank today: gone are the days of the FastPass ticketing system or even the paid MaxPass ticketing system at the parks. Now, it’s time to welcome someone new and blue to your life: the Disney Genie service. The short version: this is intended to be a planning tool to streamline your theme-park experience. The long version? Get ready to pay.
Anaheim, CABakersfield Now

Disney unveils new program for fast passes with 'Disney Genie'

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Disney has announced their new program that will replace their current fast pass programs. Coming this fall to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Disney Genie is a complimentary new digital service on the app. According to Disney, the new program will guide guests through...
Lifestylewdwinfo.com

Disney Genie: Another Money Grab?

The long-rumored paid FastPass has appeared in Disney’s recent announcement around Disney Genie, Genie+ and Lightning Lane. Disney Genie is software that will, with the assistance of AI, attempt to offer a more personalized experience to the Walt Disney World guest, offering suggestions for touring plans, dining reservations, etc. Lighting Lane is set to replace the previous FastPass+ system, offering either full day use of the “Lightning Lane,” or individual purchases on a per ride basis, both in order to skip the standby line on standard attractions. “Premium” attractions will require an additional fee. The reaction from WDW fans seems to be exactly as expected: some praising Disney World as if they have just offered us the greatest innovation in theme park history, others decrying this as the worst thing Disney has ever done and vowing to never return. These reactions have played out time and time again, and neither seems to be very accurate.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

2 Popular Magic Kingdom Rides Are CLOSED Right Now

Sometimes the rides in Disney World can be unpredictable. It makes sense when rides close down for storms or scheduled maintenance, but it’s puzzling when rides go down and there’s no explanation! There are some rides this happens to more than others and a few of those rides are closed right now at Magic Kingdom!
TravelWXII 12

Disney saying goodbye to FastPass, reveals Disney Genie details

ORLANDO, Fla. — Say goodbye to Disney’s FastPass program. Disney announced that FastPass, FastPass+ and Disney MaxPass are being retired and will be replaced with Disney Genie this fall at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Disney Genie is intended to make planning easier and add more flexibility to those who...
Cell Phonesallears.net

How the New Disney Genie Features Help You Plan Your Day in the Parks

It’s become pretty important to have your phone on hand when visiting Disney World and Disneyland!. Between mobile ordering, making dining reservations, entering the parks, checking into your resort hotel room, and more, the My Disney Experience app is a go-to planning resource for families. But, a new feature is set to roll out to guests soon that will make planning your day even easier!
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Disneyland to Charge $20 to Skip Lines With New Disney Genie+ App

Disney is releasing a new mobile app this fall that will require users to pay additional fees to skip lines at Disneyland, California Adventure and Walt Disney World in Florida, the company said Wednesday. The app has a free and paid version called Disney Genie and Disney Genie+, respectively, and replaces the free Fastpass and $20/day digital Maxpass that allowed visitors to avoid long lines for rides. For $20 a day at Disneyland and $15 at Walt Disney World, on top of the price of admission, Disney Genie+ will let visitors make reservations at rides and skip long lines via the “lightning...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Distractify

Walt Disney World Resort Introduces New Genie App for Guests — but, Is It Magical?

Guests will soon experience the magic of a new Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland park app known as Disney Genie. This new app service is supposed to provide guests with more flexibility and help parkgoers navigate their time in the theme parks with ease. Additionally, the Disney Genie will share tips to reduce wait times and help patrons plan their vacations based on their own interests.
Cell PhonesTravelPulse

Disney Parks Announces New Genie Service and Lightning Lane

Visiting Walt Disney World and Disneyland can be intense. There are so many magical things to see, attractions to enjoy, delicious foods to try and more. For families who don’t go on a regular basis, the sheer magnitude of the parks can be overwhelming to some. But Walt Disney World and Disneyland are introducing a new complimentary service to help with that – the Disney Genie - available this Fall in the my Disney Experience and Disneyland apps.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Are Cavalcades Coming to an End? One Disney Park Removes All

Although Disney World has come a long way since the beginning of the pandemic, there is still a lot more that needs to be done for the theme parks to return to a normal state of operations. One of the biggest changes we continue to see is the lack of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy