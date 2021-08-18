New Details Released Regarding Disney Genie – Coming this Fall
New information regarding Disney Genie has just been announced, and, ready or not, it's coming to both Walt Disney World and Disneyland this fall. Disney Genie will be available for Disney guests to access via the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps, and will utilize new technology to help craft park touring itineraries for guests. It will also usher in the end of the FastPass (Walt Disney World) and MaxPass (Disneyland) systems.www.wdwinfo.com
