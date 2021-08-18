New Details Released Regarding Disney Genie – Coming this Fall

The long-rumored paid FastPass has appeared in Disney’s recent announcement around Disney Genie, Genie+ and Lightning Lane. Disney Genie is software that will, with the assistance of AI, attempt to offer a more personalized experience to the Walt Disney World guest, offering suggestions for touring plans, dining reservations, etc. Lighting Lane is set to replace the previous FastPass+ system, offering either full day use of the “Lightning Lane,” or individual purchases on a per ride basis, both in order to skip the standby line on standard attractions. “Premium” attractions will require an additional fee. The reaction from WDW fans seems to be exactly as expected: some praising Disney World as if they have just offered us the greatest innovation in theme park history, others decrying this as the worst thing Disney has ever done and vowing to never return. These reactions have played out time and time again, and neither seems to be very accurate.