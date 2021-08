ST. LOUIS – The world’s largest steam locomotive still in service will be in St. Louis this weekend as part of a five-week nationwide tour. The Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 will arrive in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 6:30 p.m. It’ll be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, and depart the following morning on its westerly journey to Kansas. You can view the entire touring schedule for Big Boy No. 4014 at Union Pacific’s website.