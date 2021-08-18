Cancel
Military

The Threats We Face

Radio NB
 5 days ago

On the latest Hemmer Time podcast, Bill sits down with former CIA Station Chief, Dan Hoffman, to discuss the current state of Afghanistan and the Taliban. In Dan’s opinion, the United States is at a greater risk now from Afghanistan than ever before since the Biden Administration withdrew troops. Dan also notes the unfortunate irony, considering the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks is approaching.

radionb.com

Foreign Policywhdh.com

Biden warns of IS threat to Kabul evacuation

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is raising concerns that the Islamic State poses a threat as American troops seek to evacuate thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from Afghanistan. Biden in remarks at the White House on Sunday noted that the terror group is a “sworn enemy of the...
MilitaryWashington Times

Islamic State poses threat as American troops evacuate civilians in Kabul, Biden says

President Biden is raising concerns that the Islamic State poses a threat as American troops seek to evacuate thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from Afghanistan. Biden in remarks at the White House on Sunday noted that the terror group is a “sworn enemy of the Taliban” and said that the longer U.S. troops are on the ground increases the chance that the group will attempt to strike innocent civilians and American personnel near the Hamid Karzai International Airport.
Aerospace & Defensedallassun.com

'threat to US airlift operations in Afghanistan significant

Washington DC [US], August 24 (ANI): The United States on Monday said that there are significant threats to the US airlift operation out of Afghanistan but their military is taking measures to mitigate them. "The threat is significant as you know. I won't get into details. We're closely aligned to...
U.S. PoliticsRadio NB

“A Preventable Disaster”: Taliban Takeover In Afghanistan Puts U.S. & Allies In Danger

The Taliban has seized control of Afghanistan, with the Islamic militant group defeating the U.S.-trained and funded Afghan army at an astonishing pace. Last month, President Biden held a press conference where he insisted that despite the U.S. pulling troop presence from Afghanistan, a Taliban takeover of the country “is not inevitable.” In just over a month since that press conference, the Taliban captured multiple cities and finally Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, cementing their control in the region. Former CIA Analyst, U.S. Army Major who served in Afghanistan and Co-Founder of No One Left Behind, Matt Zeller, joins to discuss the severe threat the Taliban poses the citizens of Afghanistan now that militants have taken control. He also talks about America’s need to focus on quickly airlifting all U.S. personnel and allies out of harm’s way, reports describing the violence beginning under Taliban rule, and how he plans to hold President Biden accountable for the lack of foresight that led to an international disaster.
MilitaryFrankfort Times

The Latest: US reports possible IS threat to Kabul evacuees

WASHINGTON — A senior U.S. official said Saturday that potential threats by the Islamic State group against Americans in Afghanistan are forcing the U.S. military to find new ways for evacuees to reach the Kabul airport. The official said that small groups of Americans and possibly other civilians will be...
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Founder of all-girls boarding school in Afghanistan burns students’ records to protect them from Taliban

The founder of an all-girls school in Afghanistan says she has been forced to torch her students’ records in order to stop the militant group Taliban from recovering them and possibly targeting those listed, a move she described as a last resort “to protect the girls and their families”. Tens of thousands of people are fleeing Afghanistan after the hardline religious militant group took Kabul by force, threatening a humanitarian crisis. The school’s founder Shabana Basij-Rasikh took to Twitter and posted a video, showing the school documents set on fire in a closed furnace. The 15-second video...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

NBC cuts away as Biden began taking questions from reporters on Afghanistan following Sunday address

NBC took a strange moment on Sunday to cut away from President Biden, who addressed the nation about the ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as Tropical Storm Henri. While ABC and CBS continued with regularly scheduled programming, NBC News immediately interrupted the Peacock network with a "special report" as Biden took to the podium at the White House.

