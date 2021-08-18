Cancel
Morgantown, WV

Capito spends Congressional Startup Week in Morgantown

By Mike Nolting
Metro News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore-Capito spent Wednesday afternoon at WVU’s Vantage Ventures as part of Congressional Startup Week. Vantage Ventures, a business incubator, is part of the John Chambers School of Business and Economics and was founded in 2019. The organization seeks to develop the next generation of entrepreneurs that will keep their ideas in West Virginia that will lead to job creation and ultimately economic impact at home.

