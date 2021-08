Lock will start Saturday's preseason game at Minnesota, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports. He took the initial snap of training camp with the first-team offense, and Lock will do the same as the Broncos open their exhibition slate. In the next breath, though, coach Vic Fangio relayed Teddy Bridgewater, Lock's competition for the starting QB role in Denver, will be under center with the starters in preseason Week 2 against Seattle. Clearly, Fangio is sticking to his word that Lock and Bridgewater will split the first-team reps from the beginning of camp until a decision is made on who will be under center Week 1.