Eminem is reuniting with 50 Cent for TV show Black Mafia Family

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNitq_0bVc88HX00

Eminem is set to reunite with former protege 50 Cent on the latter’s new TV show, Black Mafia Family.

Scheduled to appear in only one episode of the series, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, will play real-life FBI informant, Richard Wershe Jr aka White Boy Rick.

50 Cent is an executive producer of the show and Black Mafia Family represents their first joint creative venture since they collaborated with Ed Sheeran in 2019 on the track “Remember the Name”.

The “Candy Shop” rapper said in a statement: “I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show Black Mafia Family. We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem.”

The role will be Mathers’ first acting performance since a cameo appearance as himself in comedy The Interview in 2014.

To date his only leadacting role remains his semi-autobiographical turn in 2002’s 8 Mile.

Black Mafia Family is a true life crime drama set in 1980s Detroit and will follow the criminal organisation of the same name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRxck_0bVc88HX00
(Getty Images)

A synopsis for the series describes it as “a story about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream”.

