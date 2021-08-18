Cancel
Wednesday August 18

deepcreektimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather today will be showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 11am. High near 74 and a low around 64. Southeast wind around 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible during the day and amounts from a tenth and quarter of an inch overnight, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

