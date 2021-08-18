Wednesday August 18

The weather today will be showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 11am. High near 74 and a low around 64. Southeast wind around 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible during the day and amounts from a tenth and quarter of an inch overnight, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.