National Weather Service issues flash flooding alert for Cumberland County Wednesday

By The Sentinel, Carlisle, Pa.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Aug. 18—The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Cumberland County until 2 a.m. Thursday. The weather service predicts widespread heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts possibly exceeding 5 inches from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. Rapid runoff from the heavy rain will...

#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood Watch#Lebanon#Extreme Weather
