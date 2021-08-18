State of the States

All around the United States, six state legislatures have limited their governors’ emergency powers after lockdowns. In other states, lawmakers are also drafting legislation that will limit their governors’ powers as well. A governors’ emergency powers are “To direct and compel the evacuation of all or part of the population from any stricken or threatened area within the State, to prescribe routes, modes of transportation, and destinations in connection with evacuation; and to control ingress and egress of an emergency area..” and so on. Republican legislators in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Kentucky have impeded Democratic governors’ abilities to start stay at home orders. Ohio, Idaho, and New York have also taken some of their governors’ powers.