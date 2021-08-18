State of the States
Brian Anderson: Welcome back to the 10 Blocks Podcast. This is Brian Anderson, the editor of City Journal. Joining me on today's show is my colleague, Steve Malanga. He's the senior editor of City Journal and the George M. Yeager Fellow at the Manhattan Institute. And he's the author of a brand new story in our summer issue of our quarterly magazine. It's called "An Epidemic of Bad Budgeting," and that's mostly what we're going to talk about today. So, Steve, thanks very much for joining us.www.city-journal.org
