I was thinking this morning of things I don’t do any more. One is fishing. I fished for many years with my other half. Now that I am a one instead of half of a two I don’t fish anymore. I could, without a doubt, still catch a fish with a string, safety pin and a worm. I miss the early morning smells of water and fish and the dog we always had along for the adventures. But fishing as just fishing? Not something I am missing all that much.