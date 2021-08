I do admit that I can be a complete b1tch when it comes to repetitive releases or beauty trends that make a come back. Like many of you I’ve collected and worn makeup for many, many, many years and like many of you I feel like I’ve seen everything to a point that maybe there isn’t anything else to see. Maybe there aren’t any brand new, exciting innovations left. Maybe there are no more “WOW I NEED THAT!” moments to be had. Maybe there is nothing left that will send us into a makeup frenzy.