Pretty sure her Ron Cherry is long gone

There's quite a bit doing on at WWE SummerSlam, but the most anticipated match of the night is the Universal Championship match, which will have the Tribal Chief and Universal Champion Roman Reigns facing off against Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect himself John Cena. The build has been filled with memorable promos and a chaotic contract signing, but now the time for the actual match is finally here, and fans are excited. During a special SummerSlam edition of The Bump, Paul Heyman explained just how massive this match is, comparing it to some all-time classics like Steve Austin vs Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan vs Andre, The Rock vs Hogan, and even Brock Lesnar's breaking of The Undertaker's streak.
