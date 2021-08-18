Cancel
Booster shots, nursing home vaccine mandate announced as US fights delta surge

By Tiffany Hudson
wdhn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — U.S. health officials Wednesday recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. The Biden administration will also require that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition...

