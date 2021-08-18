Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Longtime owner sells Monte Vista building eyed for office project

By Mitchell Parton
Posted by 
San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After more than 70 years, a family-owned business will depart its longtime home in Monte Vista, making way for redevelopment.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monte Vista
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Bisnow

Pasadena Office Portfolio Sells For $80M

A three-building Pasadena office portfolio that includes an 11-story building at Lake Avenue and Colorado Boulevard has traded hands for $80M. The buyer, an undisclosed LA-based private investor, plans a Class-A repositioning of the building, including an overhaul of the lobbies and outdoor areas. At the time of the sale, the portfolio was 63% leased to tenants in industries including marketing, medical, legal and technology.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

East Nashville site eyed for project sells for $6.8M+

Multiple parcels on which a five-building mixed-use project is being eyed for an East Nashville site have sold via two transactions for a collective $6.85 million, according to Davidson County Register of Deeds documents. To sit on about 6.8 acres with a main address of 1411 Dickerson Pike, the development...
Centennial, COlittletonindependent.net

Centennial office tower sells for $66M

A nine-story office tower in Centennial near Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre has been sold for $66 million, the parties to the transaction announced. A joint venture led by Chicago-based Vanderbilt Office Properties acquired Peakview Tower from Newport Beach, California-based commercial real estate firm KBS Real Estate Advisors, an Aug. 6 announcement said.
City Of Orange, NJGlobeSt.com

SoCal Office Building City Tower Sells for $150M

Pacific Oak Strategic Opportunity REIT has sold City Tower in Southern California to New York-based Opal Holdings for $150.5 million. The 435,000-square-foot office property is located in the City of Orange. The transaction is one of the highest priced deals to close so far this year in the market. Pacific...
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Site plan for Nueva Vista projects shows 620-plus lots for homes

The site plan for the development that includes the Nueva Vista Golf Course is in, and the result is more than 620 lots for homes and three for retail centers. The site plan was expected to go before the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission at 3:30 p.m. Monday. However, that was postponed as an amendment to the site plan was made this week.
El Segundo, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Two El Segundo Office Buildings Sell for $122 Million

Two office buildings have sold in El Segundo in separate transactions totaling $122 million. The larger sale was a 90,000-square-foot creative office property located at 2221 Park Pl. that changed hands for $70 million. The two-story office building was vacant at the time of the sale. The buyer, Hyundai Motor...
Marin County, CAMarin Independent Journal

Marin property owners eye possible Project Homekey deals

The owners of four Marin properties have expressed an interest in selling their properties to the government for conversion to affordable housing as part of a second round of Project Homekey. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget for fiscal 2021-22 included $750 million for a second round of Project Homekey funding....
Riverside, CAconnectcre.com

Dornin Sells Fourth Office Building in Riverside

Dornin Investment Group (DIG) recently sold its fourth multi-tenant office building of its original Riverside office portfolio, 3550 Vine St. to a private client, bringing its total sales to date to $46.4 million. The 46,089-square-foot three-story building was 90 percent leased at the time of sale. DIG had recently completed renovations to the lobby, common areas and landscaping while building two speculative office suites.
Newark, NJroi-nj.com

Downtown Newark building sells for $9M

A retail property with redevelopment potential in downtown Newark has sold for $9 million, according to real estate firm JLL Capital Markets. JLL said in a news release that the 62,275-square-foot property at 727 Broad St. was sold by an undisclosed seller to an undisclosed buyer. The building takes up a full city block within the downtown business district and a Qualified Opportunity Zone, JLL said.
Virginia Beach, VAVirginia Business

Virginia Beach office building sells for $2.5M

Safety & Security International bought former Davis Ad Agency building. A commercial building at Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront sold for $2.5 million, S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. announced Aug. 9. Located at 1705 Baltic Ave., the 4,038-square-foot former Davis Ad Agency building sits on nearly an acre. Safety & Security International Inc....

Comments / 0

Community Policy